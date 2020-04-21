

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced his intention to suspend immigration into the United States concerned over the coronavirus pandemic.



In a Twitter post late Monday, the President said he will sign an order halting all immigration to protect jobs as coronavirus spreads.



'In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,' he tweeted.



The announcement stood in contrast to Trump's recent statements claiming that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over and the lockdowns can be eased.



The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 42,000 with more than 787,000 confirmed cases.



Despite the rapidly rising infections, the Trump administration says the country has seen 'critical progress in flattening the curve,' and last week announced new guidelines on easing coronavirus restrictions in the country.



Under the 'Opening Up America Again' guidance, state governors are required to ease the lockdown in three phases, with each phase lasting at least 14 days.



A long-term nationwide shutdown is not sustainable and would inflict wide-ranging harm on the health and well-being of the citizens, according to the President.



Up to 29 states 'will be able to open relatively soon,' opines Trump, but the country is not yet ready to reopen, experts and governors of the worst-affected states say.



The U.S. Government has already closed its borders to foreigners travelling from China.



In March, Trump had said any migrants who attempted to cross into the country from Mexico and Canada would be turned away.



Almost all visa processing by the US State Department, including immigrant visas, remains suspended.



