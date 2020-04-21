Auris has announced that final data from its 80-subject AM-201 Phase Ib trial for olanzapine-induced weight gain and somnolence should be available in early May. The key component of this release will be the data from the final dose level of 30mg in 30 healthy volunteers (we had previously only seen data in patients dosed up to 20mg). Due to the coronavirus, enrolment has been paused in the Phase II TRAVERS trial of 118 patients with surgically induced acute vertigo. Interim data from Part A of that trial now will likely not be available until Q320 at the earliest.

