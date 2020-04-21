EuPD Research estimates around 65,000 energy storage systems linked to rooftop PV were installed last year thanks to increasingly popular solar arrays and electric vehicles as well as rising electricity prices.From pv magazine Germany. Demand for residential energy storage continued to increase in Germany last year, according to analyst EuPD Research, which estimated 65,000 rooftop-PV linked systems were installed. That took Germany to around 200,000 residential batteries by the end of the year, meaning the market had doubled in just two years. In 2018, 40,000 household batteries were installed, ...

