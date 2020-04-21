

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies reported that its preliminary operating profit for the 2019/20 financial year rose to 104 million euros from 33 million euros last year.



EBITDA grew to 146 million euros from last year's 72 million euros, due to significantly higher revenues for renewable ethanol, and an increase in demand for low-carbon fuels.



Revenues for the year grew to 899 million euros from 779 million euros in the prior year.



The executive board of the company has decided to propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share for the 2019/20 financial year to the annual general meeting. While, it paid dividend of 0.15 euros per share last year. The annual general meeting is scheduled to take place in virtual form on 14 July 2020.



The business development in the current 2020/21 financial year will be largely determined by the price trend in the European ethanol markets.



The operating and mobility restrictions imposed throughout Europe since mid-March as a result of the corona pandemic are weighing on sales volumes and prices, at least in the short term.



For the first quarter, only an approximately balanced operating result is currently expected.



However, CropEnergies expects an improvement in the course of the financial year. Compared to the previous record year a significant decline in revenues and operating profit is expected for the current financial year.



The company will publish the full report for the 2019/20 financial year on 13 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROPENERGIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de