Collaboration to Advance Cancer Genomics Insights to Enable Novel Discoveries

Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") and Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced that the two companies have entered into a collaboration in the field of personalized oncology. The partnership seeks to enable novel discoveries in cancer biology by pairing IndivuType, Indivumed's multiomics cancer database, with genome and transcriptome-level data from thousands of samples using Personalis' advanced cancer genomics technology.

"Genomics and transcriptomics play a crucial role in truly understanding cancer biology," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, Indivumed CEO and founder. "Adding Personalis' technology to the IndivuType multiomics profile will enable relevant discoveries in our collaborations with pharma and biotech and further our mission to advance precision oncology."

The IndivuType database provides high-quality samples that enable analysis beyond genomics to include transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics and immunophenotyping in combination with clinical and outcome data that makes it a powerful resource for the cancer community. Pairing these high-quality samples with Personalis' innovative and robust solutions for comprehensive tumor genomics characterization has the potential to provide deeper insights into oncology therapeutics.

"Working with Indivumed on this program will allow us to deliver broad, more comprehensive genomic sequencing for cancer that can ultimately fuel drug discovery and development," said John West, CEO of Personalis. "Pairing Indivumed's leading position as a premier quality clinical cancer biobank with our extensive genomics experience will result in one of the most comprehensive multiomics cancer databases in the world. More importantly we feel these databases will provide the insights needed to drive precision medicine in oncology. This new offering leverages Personalis' extensive whole genome sequencing experience, including laboratory automation and data systems developed for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") Million Veterans Program, and our expertise in processing tumor samples as part of large-scale oncology translational research projects with our biopharma partners."

About Indivumed

Indivumed is a science-led, integrated global oncology company. The Indivumed platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through Indivumed's proprietary multiomics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by Indivumed's global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through Indivumed's unique platform, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. Personalis also provides genomic information to the VA Million Veterans Program as part of their goal to sequence over a million veteran genomes. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential positive outcomes resulting from the collaboration of Personalis and Indivumed, such as the ability of the collaboration to yield novel discoveries. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Personalis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Personalis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005642/en/

Contacts:

Contact for Indivumed:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

prenegar@livewiredc.com

Contacts for Personalis, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact for Personalis:

Caroline Corner

investors@personalis.com

415-202-5678

Media Contact for Personalis:

Jennifer Havlek

pr@personalis.com

www.personalis.com

650-752-1300