Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLTK ISIN: US71535D1063 Ticker-Symbol: 04X 
Tradegate
17.04.20
19:14 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,300
+3,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSONALIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSONALIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,30017:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERSONALIS
PERSONALIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERSONALIS INC8,300+3,75 %