Kudelski IoT and BTblock to help companies deliver IoT projects to market faster

The Design Sprint Hybrid Model helps organizations understand, explore, materialize and prototype IoT product ideas

It links technology adoption to business value creation to guarantee long-term success

It helps prevent the errors that cause 30% of projects to fail at proof of concept phase

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, andPhoenix (AZ), USA,April 21,2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and BTblock, the fast-growing blockchain and cybersecurity consultancy firm, today announced the availability of a joint IoT Design Sprint Hybrid Model service. The new service pairs BTblock's experience in business value creation consulting with Kudelski's IoT security expertise to help customers intelligently accelerate the launch of well-qualified IoT ideas to market.

Microsoft's 2019 IoT Signals report found that 30% of IoT projects failed during the Proof of Concept (PoC) phase, largely because the project was more expensive than budgeted for or the business value of the projects was unclear from the start. The report further stated that top-performing projects started with an understanding of the business challenges or opportunities to be addressed and an achievable return on investment defined.

For companies wanting to establish strong foundations for the success of their IoT projects, Kudelski Group is working with BTblock to offer the Design Sprint Hybrid Model service. This service is a facilitated workshop (in person or virtual) with key stakeholders, run over the course of 2-5 days (depending on the modules chosen). It helps organizations understand, explore, materialize and prototype ideas, at which point they can be tested with key stakeholders to accelerate the decision-making and validation process. This methodology ensures that decisions are made with confidence based on actual customer/partner feedback and a full consideration of all relevant factors.

"When product leadership decides to invest in new technology, it is critical to consider the broader context where it plays within the enterprise," said BTblock CEO Tammy Kahn. "Desire to implement technology, however, does not confer feasibility. Company leaders should be quick to abandon use-cases where there is no incremental value. The Design Sprint Hybrid Model will enable Kudelski clients to implement IoT solutions while firmly focusing on the business case for doing so across the extended enterprise. In this way, together we can help generate 10x returns from technology implementation."

"IoT is new for almost everyone, and though it is gaining traction fast, we have observed that companies aren't always correctly linking technical capabilities to desired business value outcomes," said Patrick Hauert, VP IoT Security at Kudelski Group. "By offering this Design Sprint process with BTblock, we can help any organization gain clarity on any question or a hypothesis they want to test before moving forward with a well-justified investment or even help them to decide to cancel a project that won't deliver the desired business value. And by including security considerations as part of the process, they ensure that they will avoid potential threats to their long-term success."

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information about the group's IoT activities, visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About BTblock

BTblock is a blockchain & cybersecurity consultancy firm founded by seasoned entrepreneurs who have a strong track record of creating value through the building and sale of successful businesses. BTblock enables ideation, validation, implementation, and bringing emerging innovations to market. For more information, please visit www.btblock.io.

