

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence weakened at a record rate in April as households grew concerns about the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -26 from -9 in March. The drop of 17 points was the biggest monthly change ever recorded and the reading is now near its historic low.



All components of the consumer confidence index, except that for savings forecasts, weakened in April.



'Roughly 1 in every 8 households is extremely vulnerable to the Covid-19 crisis, incurring a loss of at least 10 percent of their income, while having only a limited savings buffer,' the bank said.



The sub-indexes for general economic situation and that for unemployment, both, logged their biggest drop ever. The index for the economic outlook hit a record low.



The measure reflecting the assessment of the general economic situation fell to -47 from -28. The sub-index mirroring unemployment fears shot up to 60 from 16.



The fall in the sub-index reflecting expectations on personal financial situation was a historically unprecedented fall. The measure dropped to -6 from 1.



The savings expectations sub-index edged up to 9 from 8.



