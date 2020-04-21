GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: PRESS RELEASE CLOSING OF 2019 ACCOUNTS 21-Apr-2020 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board of Directors meeting held by visioconference on 21 April 2020 approved the Company's financial statements and the Consolidated financial statements for the year 2019, according to IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards, after having obtained confirmation from the Auditors that the auditing procedures had been followed and that the Certification Reports are in the process of being issued. Consolidated Accounts 2019 Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year (in millions of Euros) Turnover 103.7 94.2 Current operating income 8.6 7.4 Operating income 8.4 7.3 Financial income 2.1 0.6 Current pre-tax income, 10.5 7.9 integrated companies Tax - 1.6 - 1.7 Consolidated net income 8.9 6.2 Minority interests' share 0.3 0.2 Income attributable to the 8.6 6.0 parent company Consolidated turnover for 2019 now mainly composed of the Pumps sector, the other sector concerning the Holding's real estate activity, amounted to EUR 103.7 M against EUR 94.2 M in 2018, increase of 10.1%. At constant scope and exchange rates, the increase amounted to 6.8%. The new scope integrates the activity of the both Canadian companies COUGAR acquired in September 2019. The Oil & Gas international activity has increased firstly thanks to the recent Canadian acquisition, the sales rebounds in the North American market and the sales growth in South America, while sales in the Asia Pacific region fell slightly. The activity of the Food market has increased worldwide and the Industry's one has risen slightly. The Group's consolidated operating income in 2019 amounted to a profit of EUR 8.6 M against EUR 7.4 M in 2018. The sustained activity and a better cost control explain this improvement. The contribution of the Pumps Sector was positive at EUR 9.1 M compared to EUR 7.9 M in 2018; the real estate activity of the Holding company made a negative contribution of EUR 0.6 M. Operating income was positive EUR 8.4 M against EUR 7.3 M in 2018. Financial income amounted to EUR 2.1 M against EUR 0.6 M in 2018. The improved Income from cash of EUR 0.6 M as well as neutral foreign exchange differences in 2019 (EUR 0.9 M) mainly explained this increase. In 2019, net consolidated taxes was EUR 1.6 M against EUR 1.7 M in 2018. The net consolidated operating income in 2019 amounted to a profit of EUR 8.9 M against EUR 6.2 M positive in 2018. In the end, the net income of Gévelot, the consolidating company, amounted for 2019 to a positive sum of EUR 8.6 M against a profit of EUR 6.0 M in 2018. Net cash flow from operations was EUR 13.9 M against EUR 9.2 M in 2018. On the one hand this increase is linked to the growth of income and on the other hand to the effects of the first application of IFRS 16 (leases). The net consolidated financial structure amounted to EUR 148.3 M against EUR 164.0 M in 2018, down by EUR 15.7 M, mainly due to the acquisition of the Canadian companies and the reorganization of this local activity area, ie EUR 13.7 M, as well as the effects of the first application of IFRS 16 on leases for EUR 1.9 M. Turnover for 2019 of Gévelot SA, the Group Holding Company, consisting of rents and services, amounted to EUR 0.8 M against EUR 0.6 M in 2018. The operating result of Gévelot SA was negative EUR 0.7M, against EUR 0.8M negative in 2018. The financial result amounted to a profit of EUR 3.1 M in 2019 against EUR 3.3M positive in 2018. In 2019, it included a dividend of EUR 2.3M (compared to EUR 3.0M in 2018) and a net financial income for EUR 0.6M (EUR 0.4M in 2018), as well as net exchange differences positive of EUR 0.2M (negative EUR 0.1M in 2018). The extraordinary income excluding allocations / reversals, of provisions net of taxes linked to previous tax audits, was negative by KEUR 46 compared to KEUR 54 in 2018. In the absence of tax, and after KEUR 787 in tax savings linked to the tax consolidation scheme, the net corporate income of Gévelot S.A. in 2019 showed a profit of KEUR 3 142 against KEUR 3 214 positive in 2018. The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, hold in closed meeting on Thursday 11 June 2020, will propose the distribution of a decreased dividend, i.e. EUR 1.60 per share against EUR 1.80 the past year. Strong negative economical effects are expected from the Covid-19 health crisis on the Group's activity and profitability. This situation will be exacerbated in addition by the recent drop in the barrel price which will have a very significant impact on our Oil & Gas markets. The other markets are also expected to post a clear decline. Some first adaptation measures (furlough, home working, etc.) have been implemented in all of our sites, both worldwide and in France. Our priority is to ensure the health security of our employees and in general of all stakeholders on our sites. The financial structure of our group, our capacity to adapt and the efforts of all our employees should enable the Group to cope with the expected difficulties. In accordance with AMF recommendations, a new communication will be issued in the event of more significant impacts, currently non-measurable. Finally, the year 2020 should have been marked in June by the bicentennial of our Group. This commemoration is postponed to a time when the general circumstances will be more favorable. 