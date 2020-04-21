Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland,April 21, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) today announced that its Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.Two proposed resolutions relating to capital increases were not put up for voting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2019 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders discharged the Board and the Executive Committee, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Leanna Caron, Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Walker and Mrs. Caron were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller KLG, Zürich was elected as Independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were confirmed for another one-year term as the Company's auditor.

The adjustment of the Authorized Share Capital (up to 2,588,665 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds and similar Debt Instruments (up to 2,588,665 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and the corresponding changes to the Articles of Incorporation were withdrawn.

The Annual General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. Based on Article 6a of the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Company asked its shareholders to vote through the independent proxy. 8,027,979 shares or 35.7% of a total of 22'469'946 shares were represented. The Annual General Meeting was held without an audience.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 7149 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About Fibrin-PTH

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. Fibrin PTH is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate. Fibrin PTH has been evaluated in animals for use in lumbar interbody fusion. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see:www.magnetosbonegraft.com

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.