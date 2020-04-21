NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides to Present COVID-19 and Shingles Drug Development Update at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020 on April 22nd

SHELTON, CN / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company") a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform, today announced that it will provide an update of its drug development programs for the treatment of Shingles and for COVID-19 when it presents an overview of the Company at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22 at 6:40 PM EST. Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman of the Company, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

About NanoViricides, Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc. (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. Our lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. The Company is also developing drugs against SARS-CoV-2 virus for the treatment of COVID-19 disease, and a number of other viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack virus particles by mimicking the same receptor sites that viruses use to bind to cells, enveloping and then dismantling them, thereby blocking the reinfection cycle. This goes beyond what antibodies and immunotherapeutics can do. Our unique biomimetic approach enables creation of drugs that a virus would be highly unlikely to escape due to mutations. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. While the Company does not currently have a license to the coronavirus field, TheraCour has not denied any licenses to the Company. The Company typically begins the licensing process only after demonstrating effectiveness of some candidates in optimization stage.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

As with any drug development efforts, there can be no assurance that any of these candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development at this time. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in establishing the necessary collaborations, although the Company has been successful at establishing necessary collaborations for its drug programs in the past.

