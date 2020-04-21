

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Canada over deceptive N95 online retail sales and price gouging.



3M said it has filed a legal action in Superior Court in Ontario. The defendants, Zhiyu Pu and Harmen Mander, directors of Caonic Systems, Inc., falsely affiliated themselves with 3M to sell N95 respirators at exorbitant prices during the pandemic.



The defendants registered 3M-Health.com on the Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify, and starting in March, sold respirators they fraudulently claimed originated from 3M certified suppliers in Singapore and the UK.



On March 31, at 3M's request, Shopify closed the site. Caonic Systems immediately reopened another Shopify site as www.tormenhealth.com, and continued to claim an affiliation with 3M on social media. After Shopify shut the second site, Caonic persisted, relaunching briefly on another platform. Caonic was selling the N95 respirators for $17.00 each, more than five times the appropriate retail price.



'At 3M we are working hard to continue to increase production of respirators for the healthcare workers who need them the most in the fight against COVID-19,' said Denise Rutherford, 3M Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. 'We are dedicated to putting a stop to those who are trying to cash in on this crisis and have taken legal action when we've identified illegal behavior in New York, California, Florida, Texas, and now Canada.'



