CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUP, XP and MESA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TUP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

XP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

MESA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

TUP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tupperware Brands Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 20, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:MESA)

MESA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2020

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mesa-air-group-incorporated-loss-form?prid=6116&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586180/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-TUP-XP-and-MESA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders