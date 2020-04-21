Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Licensor and Co-Development Partner, Kalos Therapeutics, Announces Progress in Covid-19 Preventative & Therapeutic Approaches

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCPK:ONPH) is pleased to announce further information from it's Licensor, Kalos Therapeutics "Kalos"

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Kalos Therapeutics announced its latest progress in its efforts to discover and develop a novel multi-drug cocktail of investigational peptide KTH-222 and immune-stimulating agents that can be administered as prophylaxis before exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus or as a treatment for immune-compromised cancer patients already infected. The key here will be an opportunity for treating asymptomatic patients. Kalos has identified numerous immune-stimulating agents and will target two based on safety and efficacy, as well as other desirable attributes, to begin development.

George Colberg, CEO of Kalos Therapeutics, said, "Through our network of patients and key opinion leaders we are learning that many patients, that may have a weak immune-system, are reluctant to venture out for the continuation of therapies. Using a multi-drug approach to protect the most vulnerable cancer patients with cardiovascular issues and/or weakened immune-system is an urgent unmet need that is a priority for Kalos Therapeutics." He added, "KTH-222 as a monotherapy and/or in combination with FDA- approved anti-viral therapies or as compassionate drugs will potentially benefit cancer patients at risk including those not yet demonstrating symptoms."

In order to meet the pressing public health need, Kalos is in discussion with BARDA for funding opportunities through BAA and Corona Watch Meeting, collaborative opportunities, to hone strategies, and align with Government priorities to address this unmet need.

Oncology Pharma and Kalos Therapeutics were recently mentioned in the BioWorld website: https://www.bioworld.com/articles/434359-week-in-review-for-april-6-10-2020

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:ONPH) (the "Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has entered into Letter of Intents with Kalos Therapeutics for its lead anticancer drug, KTH-222, Diagnomics (a CLIA and CAP accredited molecular diagnostic Lab), NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals for its targeted drug delivery platform and a licensing agreement with Ribera Solutions for its Connect2Med clinical trial app platform.

ABOUT KALOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Kalos is pursuing a multi-phase strategy to reorient today's therapeutic approach to cancer patients while driving changes to transform therapeutic approaches for unmet and rare medical conditions. Kalos has a lead compound KTH 222, which is more promising than "standard of care" drugs with difficult to treat tumors.

Kalos is devoted to treating the unmet needs of people living with incurable diseases while doing so with less toxic and debilitating side effects commonly associated with chemotherapies. Kalos believes that by leveraging nature and all of the body's mechanisms, they have created new, safer approaches to cancer and diseases that affect the eye as well. Kalos has several applications for animal health based on both its eight amino acid and a 15 amino acid drug KTV-111. Kalos aims to treat dangerous and debilitating diseases and improve the quality of life for the patient and their families.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

