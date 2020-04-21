

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.17 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $3.33 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de