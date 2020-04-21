

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $709.07 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $344.05 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.7% to $5.77 billion from $4.52 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $709.07 Mln. vs. $344.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.57 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $5.77 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETFLIX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de