

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix (NFLX) announced, for the second-quarter, the company projects: earnings per share of $1.81, and revenue of $6.05 billion. The company's internal forecast and guidance is for 7.5 million global paid net additions in the second quarter.



For the first quarter, earnings per share was $1.57 compared to $0.76, last year. Operating margin was 16.6% compared to 10.2%, prior year.



First-quarter revenue was $5.77 billion, an increase of 27.6% year-on-year. Global paid net additions were 15.77 million, for the quarter.



For the full year 2020, Netflix continues to target a 16% operating margin.



