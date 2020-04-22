Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG: Mit dieser Aktie verdienen Sie direkt Geld!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 798292 ISIN: CA13645T1003 Ticker-Symbol: PC8 
Tradegate
21.04.20
15:49 Uhr
200,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,99 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,00212,0023.04.
210,00212,0023.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED200,00-0,99 %