

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO, CP) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects volume, as measured in revenue ton miles, to be down mid-single digits and adjusted earnings per share to be roughly flat year over year. The company continues to expect capital expenditures of C$1.6 billion.



For the first-quarter, adjusted EPS was C$4.42, a 58 percent increase from C$2.79 last year. Operating income increased by 54 percent to C$834 million. Revenues increased by 16 percent to C$2.04 billion, from C$1.77 billion, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de