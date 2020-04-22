Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
Tradegate
21.04.20
21:59 Uhr
163,82 Euro
-3,58
-2,14 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,10164,4021.04.
163,36163,7421.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MCDONALDS CORPORATION163,82-2,14 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 4,11
Hebel: 4,06
mit moderatem Hebel