

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's (MCD) is offering free 'Thank You Meals' for first responders and health care workers who are selflessly serving during the coronavirus pandemic.



The fast-food giant on Tuesday announced that starting Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, May 5, health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal at participating restaurants nationwide.



The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation.



'We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,' said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA. 'I couldn't be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald's system at its best.'



