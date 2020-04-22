

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said a newly formed group - Enterprise Operations, Finance & Strategy - will consolidate the company's several important areas. It will be led by Greg Smith. Jenette Ramos, senior vice president of Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Operations, will will take on a special assignment in support of Smith and Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun.



The company is combining its legal and core compliance programs, including global trade controls, ethics and business conduct, into a single organization led by Brett Gerry.



Diana Sands, senior vice president of the Office of Internal Governance and Administration, has decided to retire from Boeing later in the current year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de