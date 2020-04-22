For The 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day, More Than 500 Artists In 100 Countries Bring Passion And Protest To The First Ever Stealth Global Street Art Event, By Earth Day Network

Graffiti Writers, Street Artists and Muralists from Every Continent; Check it out Here

Beginning on April 22 9am NZST/April 215pm ET/April 212pm PTthe Full List of Names will be Revealed on Earthday.org

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day Network and more than 500 street artists planned and executed a worldwide protest - EarthDay2020Halt. Beginning on Earth Day (April 22 at) in New Zealand at 9am NZT until 11:59pm ET, breakout artists from every continent, will showcase their projects, created in secret over the last sixth months in honor of Earth Day.

These urban artists range from established to emerging -- graffiti writers, street artists, and muralist of all generations who will come together around climate change, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and other environmental issues. The art and location of each piece can be seen in an interactive map on https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-stealth-street-art/. The project was led and curated by LA-based street artist Meg Zany.

WHAT: 50th anniversary of Earth Day - Earth Day Network -- the largest stealth global art activation in the world, with more than 500 artists in 100 countries revealing their art on earthday.org.

WHO: More than 500 graffiti writers, street artists and muralists from 100 countries, from every continent. A selection of artists and their works of art include:

WRDSMTH (U.S.)

Yulier( Cuba )

) Shamisa Hassani (Afganistan)

