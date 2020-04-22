

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) will raise more than $1 billion through public offering, stepping up its efforts to increase capital to survive a collapse in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.



It is the first major airline selling its shares to raise additional funds even after the government stepped in with $50 billion in grants and loans to U.S. airlines.



UAL closed Tuesday regular trading at $27.88, up $0.09 or 0.32 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $0.48 or 1.72 percent.



The airline has priced its underwritten public offering of 39.25 million shares at $26.50 per share. Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as the underwriters of the offering.



The company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.93 million additional shares.



The airline said it will use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. It expects to close the offering on April 24.



On Monday, United Airlines said that it recorded a pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion in the first-quarter of 2020.



On April 17, the company submitted an application to the Loan Program under the CARES Act. Under the Loan Program, the company expects to have the ability through September 30, 2020 to borrow up to about $4.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department. The company expects to receive about $5.0 billion through the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act.



