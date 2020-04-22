Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI): Extraordinary WTI Contract Roll from June (M) to September (U) on April 22, 2020

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a meeting of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) Committee, Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce that the RICI Index WTI contract and RICI Energy sub-index WTI contract will roll on April 22, 2020 entirely from the current June contract (M) to the September (U) contract. The decision to implement this extraordinary roll is taken in light of recent WTI price volatility in an effort to help reduce or avoid unintended effects of very small or negative WTI contract pricing on RICI Index and RICI Energy sub-index calculation. No rebalancing will occur for this extraordinary WTI contract roll. Other than as stated above, this extraordinary WTI contract roll will execute as RICI Handbook methodology provides for an ordinary roll. In advance of the next ordinary RICI Index and RICI Energy sub-index roll period, which commences on April 29, 2020, Beeland Interests will evaluate and announce whether and to what month the WTI September (U) contract will roll during such roll period.



The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (38 commodity futures contracts), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.

A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://www.beelandinterests.com/RICI%20Handbook.html

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts - Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

