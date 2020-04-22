Moonbug Enters China Through Strategic Partnership with Xigua Video

International Hit Show "Little Baby Bum" available this month on Xigua Video, One of China's Most Popular Video Apps

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug , a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun, values-based content for kids, has commenced its expansion into China and is proud to announce its first partnership with Xigua Video, a local short form video platform launched by ByteDance in 2016. With this partnership, Moonbug's flagship IP and international toddler sensation Little Baby Bum will be available imminently to the 50 million users on Xigua Video.

"We've seen a huge amount of global expansion in the past year and this is the first of hopefully many more deals within China and the wider Asian market," said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA, Moonbug. "Little Baby Bum already has such a strong following throughout Asia, and we are excited to join Xigua Video's growing category of children's content so kids across China can access and interact with the show."

Starting this month, all of Little Baby Bum's core IP is available on Xigua Video, including Wheels on the Bus. The show will be available in English and Mandarin.

"We are excited to bring such a popular show to the children and parents on our platform," said Mengyuan Xiao, Head of Content Partnership at Xigua Video.

Little Baby Bum has captivated audiences around the world with its playful nursery rhyme storylines that help kids learn and develop cognitive, emotional and physical life skills. Since being acquired by Moonbug, Little Baby Bum's audience has expanded exponentially off- and online. It can be found on global platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and on YouTube it has surpassed 50 million subscribers and garnered a 400% year-over-year viewership increase on the platform. To complement the success of the show Moonbug has also produced three hit spin-off series based on its characters, released a line of Little Baby Bum merchandise with Little Tikes and created a live stage show called Little Baby Bum Live.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more. Moonbug shows are also available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and others.

About Xigua Video

Xigua Video is one of China's most popular video applications that enable users to discover, enjoy and share a wide range of video stories, both short-form and long-form.

For more information, please visit https://www.ixigua.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158259/Moonbug_Little_Baby_Bum.jpg