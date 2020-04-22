Basel, 22 April 2020 -- Group sales increase 2% in Swiss francs and 7% at constant exchange rates, driven by new products, more than compensating for impact of competition from biosimilars -- Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 7%, led by Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Perjeta -- Diagnostics Division sales grow 5%, with molecular testing as main contributor -- Important approvals in the first quarter: -- in China: Tecentriq for first-line combination therapy of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer -- in the US: CINtec Plus Cytology test and cobas HPV test for use on cobas 6800/8800 Systems for cervical cancer screening -- in the EU: Polivy in combination with bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan, for the treatment of adult patients with a special form of B-cell lymphoma -- in the EU: Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with Gazyva/Gazyvaro for adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia -- Based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact the outlook for 2020 is confirmed Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic -- Volatility in some markets has limited impact on business performance in the first quarter -- Global supply chain for medicines and tests remain intact -- FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 test (coronavirus) for detection of infection with the virus; test also available in markets accepting the CE mark -- Production capacity for cobas SARS-CoV-2 test ramped up massively -- Clinical phase III study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra/RoActemra in severe COVID-19 pneumonia ongoing in several countries. Results are expected in early summer. Rapid increase of production capacity for Actemra/RoActemra -- Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test to detect antibodies in people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in late stage development with availability aimed for early May. Monthly production is ramped up to high double-digit million tests by June with further scale up as fast as possible. Commenting on the Group's performance in the first quarter, Roche CEO Severin Schwan said: "The global coronavirus pandemic outbreak during the first quarter poses an unprecedented challenge in particular for healthcare systems worldwide. Roche made important contributions to the fight against COVID-19. In close collaboration with authorities we were able to make our cobas SARS-CoV-2 test available and to initiate a global phase III study of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia in record time. With healthcare needs remaining high, Roche's business has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment. The uptake of our recently introduced medicines continues to be strong. Based on our current assessment, we confirm the outlook for the full-year." Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change ---------------------- -------------------- ----------------- January - March At In 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 CER CHF --------------------- ---------- ---------- --------- --------- ------- -------- Group sales 15,143 14,826 100.0 100.0 +7 +2 Pharmaceuticals Division 12,262 11,927 81.0 80.4 +7 +3 United States 6,616 6,623 43.7 44.7 +3 0 Europe 2,264 2,101 15.0 14.2 +14 +8 Japan 948 941 6.3 6.3 +3 +1 International* 2,434 2,262 16.0 15.2 +16 +8 Diagnostics Division 2,881 2,899 19.0 19.6 +5 -1 --------------------- ---------- ---------- --------- --------- ------- -------- *Asia--Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others Outlook confirmed for 2020 Based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further. Group sales In the first three months of the year, Group sales rose 7% to CHF 15.1 billion. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 7% to CHF 12.3 billion. Key growth drivers were the cancer medicine Tecentriq, the haemophilia medicine Hemlibra, the multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and the breast cancer medicine Perjeta. The strong uptake of newly introduced medicines generated sales of CHF 4.6 billion, including a growth of CHF 1.6 billion at constant exchange rates over 2019, more than offsetting the impact of the competition from biosimilars (CHF 857 million at constant exchange rates).(2) In the US, the sales growth (+3%) was predominantly generated by recently launched medicines such as Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Tecentriq, partially offset by the competition from biosimilars. In Europe, sales increased (+14%) as the strong demand for Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Perjeta, Hemlibra, Actemra/RoActemra and Kadcyla, was able to offset the impact of lower sales of Herceptin (-32%) and MabThera/Rituxan (-24%). The first biosimilar versions of Avastin are expected later this year. In the International region, sales increased 16%, the main contributors were Perjeta, Ocrevus, Tamiflu and Alecensa. In China, the strong uptake of recently launched medicines Perjeta and Alecensa and higher sales of established products including Tamiflu and Rocephin offset the National Reimbursement Drug List price cut and COVID-19 impact for Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera/Rituxan. Growth in Japan (+3%) was also driven by recently launched products Hemlibra, Tecentriq and Perjeta, despite considerable competition from biosimilars. Diagnostics Division sales increased 5% to CHF 2.9 billion. The business area Molecular Diagnostics (+29%) was the main growth contributor, driven by molecular testing. Growth was reported in North America (+12%), EMEA(3) (+7%), Latin America (+20%) and Japan (+14%). In the Asia-Pacific region (-11%) sales were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in China. Overall, demand in North America, Europe and Latin America was less affected by COVID-19 in the first quarter due to the later onset of the pandemic in these regions. Routine testing decreased due to a decline in regular health checks while emergency and COVID-19 testing strongly increased. Regulatory achievements in the first quarter Regulators around the globe granted approvals for new Roche medicines, line extensions of existing medicines and new tests. In China the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) for the first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). The European Commission approved Polivy in combination with bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are not candidates for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Commission also approved Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. Additional regulatory achievements in the first quarter of 2020: Pharmaceuticals Status Indication --------------- ------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Tecentriq USA, Priority review Tecentriq for first-line (initial) monotherapy for people with advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without EGFR or ALK mutations with high PD-L1 expression (TC3/IC3 wild-type), as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing. --------------- ------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Tecentriq USA, submission of Roche completed the submission sBLA under the Real-Time of a sBLA to the FDA for Tecentriq Oncology Review pilot in combination with Avastin programme for the treatment of people with unresectable HCC, the most common form of liver cancer, who have not received prior systemic therapy. The FDA is reviewing the application under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)