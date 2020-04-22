PR No: C2954C -- Q1 net revenues $2.23 billion; gross margin 37.9%; operating margin 10.4%; net income $192 million -- Q1 net financial position(1) $668 million -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q2 net revenues $2.0 billion and gross margin of 34.6% Geneva, April 22, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information). ST reported first quarter net revenues of $2.23 billion, gross margin of 37.9%, operating margin of 10.4%, and net income of $192 million or $0.21 diluted earnings per share. Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: -- "In the first quarter of 2020, net revenues increased 7.5% year-over-year, led by higher sales of our Imaging products and growth in Analog and Microcontrollers, partially offset by lower sales in Automotive, Power Discrete and Digital. Operating margin improved to 10.4% and net income increased 7.9% to $192 million. -- "Our revenues came in about 5% below the mid-point of our outlook when entering the quarter. The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent containment measures by governments around the world brought challenges in our manufacturing operations and, especially in the last few days of the quarter, logistics. Our Q1 gross margin of 37.9% was largely in line with our mid-point target. -- "We exited the first quarter with a stable net financial position of $668 million, available liquidity of $2.7 billion and available credit facilities of $1.1 billion. -- "Our second quarter outlook is taking into account the declining demand environment, especially in Automotive, as well as the ongoing operational and logistics challenges due to current governmental regulations. We anticipate that all of our manufacturing sites will be operational. Some of them will run at reduced capacity, with unsaturation charges currently estimated to be about 400 basis points. -- "We will drive the Company based on a plan for FY20 revenues between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion. We plan for growth in the second half over the first half to be in the range of $340 million to $1.04 billion. Growth will be driven by already engaged customer programs and the removal of supply constraints. The growth range is linked to the evolution of the market. -- "We have reduced our CAPEX plan for 2020 from $1.5 billion to a range between $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion. -- "In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to ensure the health and safety of all our employees and to execute our business continuity plans, working with our customers, partners and the communities where we operate." Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) (US$ m, except per share data) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q/Q Y/Y ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Net Revenues $2,231 $2,754 $2,076 -19.0% 7.5% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Gross Profit $846 $1,081 $818 -21.8% 3.5% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Gross Margin 37.9% 39.3% 39.4% -140 bps -150 bps ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Operating Income $231 $460 $211 -49.8% 9.4% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Operating Margin 10.4% 16.7% 10.2% -630 bps 20 bps ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Net Income $192 $392 $178 -51.0% 7.9% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.21 $0.43 $0.20 -51.2% 5.0% ------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- (1) Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important. First Quarter 2020 Summary Review Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ Q1 Q4 Q1 m) 2020 2019 2019 Q/Q Y/Y ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 753 924 903 -18.4% -16.6% ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 852 1,085 552 -21.5% 54.3% ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 623 742 617 -16.0% 1.0% ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Others 3 3 4 - - ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Total Net Revenues 2,231 2,754 2,076 -19.0% 7.5% ----------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Net revenues totaled $2.23 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher sales of Imaging, Analog and Microcontrollers, partially offset by lower sales in Automotive, Power Discrete and Digital. Year-over-year sales to OEMs increased 22.5% and to Distribution decreased 21.4%. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 19.0%, about 5% below the mid-point of our outlook when entering the quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent containment measures by governments around the world brought challenges in our manufacturing operations and, especially in the last few days of the quarter, logistics. All product group revenues declined on a sequential basis. Gross profit totaled $846 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. Gross margin of 37.9% decreased 150 basis points year-over-year, mainly impacted by price pressure and unsaturation charges, including COVID-19 workforce related restrictions. First quarter gross margin was 10 basis points lower than the mid-point of the Company's guidance. Operating income increased 9.4% to $231 million, compared to $211 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin increased 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 10.4% of net revenues, compared to 10.2% in the 2019 first quarter. By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter: Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): -- Revenue decreased in both Automotive and Power Discrete. -- Operating profit decreased by 76.4% to $23 million. Operating margin was 3.0% compared to 10.6%. Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): -- Revenue increased in Imaging and Analog and was substantially flat in MEMS. -- Operating profit increased by 313.1% to $177 million. Operating margin was 20.8% compared to 7.8%. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): -- Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and decreased in Digital ICs. -- Operating profit decreased by 13.5% to $71 million. Operating margin was 11.5% compared to 13.4%. Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $192 million and $0.21, respectively, compared to $178 million and $0.20, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights Trailing 12 Months ------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- Q1 Q4 TTM (US$ m) 2020 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities 399 775 341 1,927 1,730 11.4% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 113 461 (67) 677 370 83.0% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $266 million in the first quarter. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $322 million. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $1.77 billion, at the same level as the prior year quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 116 days compared to 124 days in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was positive $113 million in the first quarter, compared to negative $67 million in the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $53 million and executed a $62 million share buy-back as part of its previously announced share repurchase program. ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $668 million at March 28, 2020 compared to $672 million at December 31, 2019 and reflected total liquidity of $2.71 billion and total financial debt of $2.04 billion. Business Outlook The Company's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2020 second quarter is: -- Net revenues are expected to be $2.0 billion, a decrease of 10.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)