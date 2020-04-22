

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche reported that its group sales for the first-quarter increased 2% in Swiss francs and 7% at constant exchange rates, driven by new products, more than compensating for impact of competition from biosimilars.



Quarterly group sales grew to 15.14 billion francs from 14.83 billion francs in the prior year.



Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 3% to 12.26 billion francs from the prior year. The sales were up 7 percent at the constant exchange rates. Key growth drivers were the cancer medicine Tecentriq, the haemophilia medicine Hemlibra, the multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and the breast cancer medicine Perjeta.



In the US, Pharmaceuticals sales growth was 3 percent at the constant exchange rates. It was predominantly generated by recently launched medicines such as Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Tecentriq, partially offset by the competition from biosimilars.



Based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact sales are still expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are expected to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.



