AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 21/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 50.278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43670805 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 59630 EQS News ID: 1026871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 22, 2020 01:19 ET (05:19 GMT)