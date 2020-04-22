Island Bay Hard Seltzer Has Officially Launched

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Island Bay are proud to announce the launch of their hard seltzer. Available to buy online, the drink is designed to meet the growing demands of young, health-conscious consumers who lead hectic lifestyles and demand better drinking options.

Island Bay Hard Seltzer is a refreshing vegan & keto-friendly drink made using a delicate blend of sparkling water and a specially selected, continuously distilled alcohol base with a hint of natural fruit flavour. At just 70 calories per 250ml slim can, zero carbs and 5% ABV, it's the perfect guilt-free alcoholic drink of choice for health conscious consumers and unquestionably the drinks trend of 2020.

Hard Seltzer has seen rapid growth in the US with sales up an incredible 200% over the past year. As a category it reached $2.7bn in sales last year with a projected market value of $6.5bn by 2024. Off-site sales soared in 2019, even outpacing vodka in total volume sold, whilst on-site growth predominantly came at the expense of beer; 52% choosing to opt for seltzer instead. The UK market is expected to quickly catch up with the US as savvy consumers move away from 'calorie-heavy' beers and wines and look for a more convenient 'grab and go' drink.

Proudly backed by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined experience in beverages, a commitment to quality and meeting consumer needs is at the core of Island Bay Hard Seltzer. Mudassar Aziz, Founder and MD said: "As life becomes more demanding, consumers are constantly looking for brands to provide solutions that will enhance their lives with minimal effort. Health and wellbeing are high on the consumer agenda and a key focus for Island Bay Hard Seltzer. A great deal of care has gone into balancing ingredients to get the right blend of flavour, carbonation and alcohol, creating a delicately light and refreshing taste which appeals to our core base. Launching with strawberry, mango and watermelon, we aim to be a key player in the hard seltzer category being available in leading retailers, independent stores and available to purchase online. Island Bay Hard Seltzer is perfectly positioned to be the leading drink for millennials and the broader health conscious consumer, adding a touch of fun and fizz to peoples' lives."

Available to purchase online at drinkislandbay.com/shop.

SRP £2.25 per 250ml can.

Become a stockist. Please email sales@drinkislandbay.com

