One Media iP Group Plc - Notice of AGM

22 April 2020

One Media IP Group Plc

("One Media", "the Company" or the "Group")

Notice of A.G.M.

One Media iP (AIM:OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual digital property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11 am on 22 May 2020.

The Notice of AGM, together with Proxy Form, has been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website: www.omip.co.uk.

Please note that arrangements for the AGM this year are different from those of previous years. As we expect significant restrictions on personal movement to still be in place due to Covid-19, we are utilising provisions in our articles of association, and certain associated discretionary powers for the orderly conduct of meetings, to facilitate the holding of the meeting on an electronic platform. Accordingly, this year's AGM will be an electronic meeting only. All voting at the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted on a poll which means that you should submit your proxy as soon as possible. We ask that all question which shareholders wish to raise be submitted to agm@onemediaip.com in advance.

The platform that we will be using will allow shareholders the option to submit a separate poll card as they "exit" the electronic meeting but, to ease administration, we request that proxies be lodged in advance wherever possible.

Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM.

Whilst we do not intend to utilise fully virtual shareholder meetings in the future, we are also taking the opportunity to adopt new articles of association to allow semi-virtual or hybrid meetings as we believe this may be a way to facilitate and enhance shareholder engagement at future meetings.

For further information, please contact:

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.