

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to ease to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in February. Output price inflation is seen at 0.1 percent versus 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of these data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2296 against the greenback, 132.31 against the yen, 1.1924 against the franc and 0.8825 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX