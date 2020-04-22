

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) said that its Chairman, Patrick Thomas, Chief Executive, Robert MacLeod, Chief Financial Officer, Anna Manz and Non-Executive Directors have chosen to make a donation equal to 20% of their salaries and fees for at least the first quarter of 2020/21 to provide support to the company's special fund for science education.



The company is committing 1 million pounds as a special fund to be donated to local and regional programmes in the areas in which it operates, to improve access to a quality science education to enable a cleaner and healthier world.



The company has pledged to support any small supplier to its business that is suffering hardship and requests early payment terms as a result of the impact of COVID-19 during April, May and June 2020.



The company said it continues to execute its strategic plans that drive operational efficiencies across our business, while at the same time maintaining key long term investments for future growth.



The company said it has pledged to make no member of staff redundant as a direct result of the impact of COVID-19 until the end of June 2020.



The company has decided that it will not take any COVID-19 support from the UK government for furloughed staff during April, May and June 2020.



The company has pledged to make no member of staff redundant as a direct result of the impact of COVID-19 until the end of June 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON MATTHEY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de