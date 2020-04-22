Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA0G ISIN: NL0000009165 Ticker-Symbol: HNK1 
Tradegate
22.04.20
10:14 Uhr
76,74 Euro
-0,70
-0,90 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5676,5810:30
76,5676,5810:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEINEKEN NV76,74-0,90 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,80
Hebel: 4,42
mit moderatem Hebel