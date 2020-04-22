

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Plc (BEZ.L) reported that its first-quarter Gross premiums written increased by 13% to $840 million. Premium rates on renewal business increased by 8%, during the quarter. Investment loss was 1% for the period.



Beazley Plc estimates the total claims from Covid-19 on first party business to be $170 million net of reinsurance.



Andrew Horton, CEO, said: 'In mid-March we successfully moved to remote working arrangements for all our employees and from an operational perspective there has been no material disruption to our business.'



