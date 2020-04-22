

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) said that its board has agreed to a voluntary, temporary 20% reduction in basic salary and fees effective from 1st April until 31st May 2020, due to the Covid-19 crisis and its extraordinary impact on the business and the wider economy. The amount will be donated to various charities.



The company said it will match-fund the donations with a contribution to its national charity partner, Cancer Research UK whose important work and fundraising capacity has been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



