Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 21 April 2020 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 46.44p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 47.98p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 109.74p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 110.15p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

