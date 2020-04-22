Raphael Manuel Nagel - Tactical Management DWC LLC: Wins Illustrious CEO Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, April 22, 20202 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Management DWC LLC General Manager, Raphael Manuel Nagel has received significant honor as the Financial Services CEO of the Year - UAE in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards. Tactical Management is a Dubai based company specializing in Private Equity, Multi Family Office and Corporate Structuring.

Highlights of the excellence award:

The BWM CEO Awards 2020 seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives in different sectors across the globe.

Raphael Manuel Nagel inspire other companies and business leader to achieve similar success.

inspire other companies and business leader to achieve similar success. Tactical Management significantly contributed to the convergence of economies and truly added value to stakeholders.

The process of nomination has undergone a rigid and critical screening which does not focus only on a company's success but also spotlight on the success of individuals who make the corporations' tick. Raphael impressed the judging panel with his innovative approach to finance and client satisfaction.

Receiving one of the momentous awards for accomplishment in international arena, Raphael quoted "I hope to remind the world of the game-changing nature of principled leadership and through examples, I will be able to inspire others to similar accomplishments". As distinguished investment guru, his advocacy in today's robust economy is to acquire diverse and sustainable portfolios for his investors next investment.

Raphael has remarkably built a cutting-edge company, Tactical Management, having its global presence that are shaping the countries' way of living and quality of life in the ways that benefit clients, communities and the environments. During the public health emergency, Tactical Management advises clients to remain resolute until the peak of the pandemonium has been reached. Corona virus inflames recession fears but he steadfastly believes equities will soon bounce back to full health.

Tactical Management hopes to "redefine what investors, governments, and citizens expect of foreign direct investment" by cultivating a diverse project portfolio, that prizes integrity and long-term results. Having undisputedly proven to lead Tactical Management DWC LLC to its continuing success in contributing to the convergence of economies and adding value to all stakeholders, Raphael Manuel Nagel is elated to receive the CEO Awards 2020, "Financial Services CEO of the Year - UAE".

Further information about Tactical Management DWC LLC can be found online at: https://tacticalmanagement.ae/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/04/20/tactical-management-attracting-business-and-investors-to-sustainable-projects/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

