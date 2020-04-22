WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Engages Milestone Management Services to Expand Its Global Financial Communications & Investor Outreach Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCPINK: WSFT) creator of wikiprofile.com and wikicareer.com, a technology and innovation-driven business is pleased to announce that it has engaged Milestone Management Services to build meaningful relationships with venture capitalists and high level retail investors.

Milestone Management Serviceswill provide Wikisoft Corp. a multitude of Investor Relations services that help publicly traded companies generate awareness, through strategic corporate communication campaigns targeted specifically to new or existing shareholders and the global investment community.

About Wikisoft Corp (OTC: WSFT)

Wikisoft Corp. has launched the world's largest wiki portal for business. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands and corporate influencers.

About Milestone Management Services

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services.

MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. They direct efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and high-level retail investors.

MMS uses their existing investor, broker, and analyst contacts. They also develop new contacts specifically tailored to the shareholders and investors the client wants to target to scale the business.

