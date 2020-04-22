Intracranial Aneurysm Market Size Worth $1.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intracranial aneurysm market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm in several countries and increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of type, the endovascular coiling segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its increasing adoption in the minimally invasive surgeries and easy access to vertebrobasilar system

Based on end use, hospitals dominated the market in 2019 as intracranial aneurysm procedures are among the most critical and complicated surgeries that are dependent on high quality and durable equipment found in hospitals

North America dominated the cerebral aneurysm market, accounting for the largest share in 2019 owing to growing aging population and high incidence of hypertension and stroke in the region

Key players operating in the market include Medtronic; Microport Scientific Corporation; B. Braun; Stryker; Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.; Microvention Inc.; and Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences). For instance, in April 2019 , Stryker launched flow diverter for the treatment of brain aneurysm.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Intracranial Aneurysm Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverters), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intracranial-aneurysm-market

Intracranial or cerebral aneurysm is characterized by a balloon-like swelling in the blood vessel inside the brain, which generally appears in the lower region of the brain. This can rupture and cause bleeding in the adjoining subarachnoid space, leading to a stroke or brain hemorrhage.

Some of the notable symptoms of this disease are localized headache, cranial nerve palsy, and double vision. Major factors triggering this disease include hereditary influence, atherosclerosis infection, aging, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure, and brain injury. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from this disorder is significantly fueling the brain aneurysm treatment market growth.

In addition, technological advancements in the endovascular treatment of intracranial aneurysm are expediting the overall brain aneurysm market growth. Treatment of this cerebrovascular disorder has improved due to advanced devices, such as microcatheters, microwires, novel scaffolding devices, balloons, and stents. Thus, complications associated with the treatment of these disorders have been reduced with the help of these technological advancements.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intracranial aneurysm market based on type, end use, and region:

Intracranial Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surgical Clipping



Endovascular Coiling



Flow Diverters



Others

Intracranial Aneurysm End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Intracranial Aneurysm Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

U.S. Freestanding Emergency Department Market - The U.S. Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% over the forecast period. Temperature Modulation Devices Market - The global temperature modulation devices market size was estimated at USD 2.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2026.

in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2026. 3D Printed Surgical Models Market- The global 3D printed surgical models market size was valued at USD 500.0 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg