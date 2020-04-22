

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as oil prices slumped again and investors continued to fret over the spread of Covid-19.



The downside, if any, was limited after the U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan, nearly half-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package to protect small businesses in the country from shutting down.



China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.60 percent to finish at 2,843.98 after the country's financial regulator said that it will step up efforts to consolidate more than 4,000 small and medium-sized banks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.42 percent to 23,893.36.



Japanese shares ended lower as markets priced in bad earnings for the latest quarter. Stocks, however, ended off their day's lows amid speculation about exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan.



The Nikkei average dropped 142.83 points, or 0.74 percent, to 19,137.95, after temporarily falling below 19,000 for the first time since April 8 in intraday trade. The broader Topix index ended 0.63 percent lower at 1,406.90.



Financials fell amid falling interest rates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shed 1.6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings tumbled 3.9 percent. Oil & gas exploration company Japan Petroleum lost 5 percent, Inpex gave up 2.5 percent and Idemitsu plunged 5.3 percent.



Exporters Honda Motor, Canon and Panasonic fell 2-4 percent as the yen maintained its gains from the past week versus the dollar.



Australian markets recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note after a preliminary estimate of Australian retail sales showed an 8.2 percent rise in March from February.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended marginally lower at 5,221.20 after hitting as low as 5,100.70 earlier in the session.



WiseTech Global soared 16.8 percent as the logistics software firm reaffirmed its previously downgraded full-year guidance.



Energy stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure as oil extended losses with Brent futures hitting their lowest in almost 21 years. Beach Energy slumped 3.9 percent and Oil Search lost 3.6 percent.



In the mining space, BHP tumbled 3.6 percent and Rio Tinto dropped 2.2 percent. The big four banks rose between 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent.



Ramsay Health Care shares were put in a trading halt after the private hospital operator said it plans to raise A$1.4 billion to strengthen its balance sheet.



Seoul stocks rose to snap a two-day losing streak after the government announced an expanded aid package to help businesses stay afloat. The benchmark Kospi edged up 16.77 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,896.15.



New Zealand shares fell sharply as a sharp V-shaped recovery out of the coronavirus crisis looked increasingly unlikely. The benchmark NZX-50 index fell 1.12 percent to 10,417.67. A2 Milk shares advanced 1.5 percent after the dairy producer upgraded its full-year earnings guidance.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.3 percent. The country's consumer price inflation declined 0.2 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.3 percent increase in February, a government report showed. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight to extend losses from the previous session as both benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade low and the latest earnings reports from big companies provided the latest evidence of the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5 percent and the S&P 500 shed 3.1 percent.



