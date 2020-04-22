A U.K. study has identified 13 soiling agents with differing effects on light transmittance. Researchers found some dust particles were able to degrade photovoltaic performance by as much as 98%.Researchers from the University of Exeter, in England, have investigated the impacts of soiling on photovoltaic modules and focused in particular on dust properties. Their findings are presented in the paper An analytical indoor experimental study on the effect of soiling on PV, focusing on dust properties and PV surface material, published in Solar Energy and on the ScienceDirect website. The Exeter group ...

