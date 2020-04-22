Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Size to Upsurge Due to Growing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases & Increase in Number Of Private-Sector Hospitals: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global insulin infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Insulin infusion pumps are the therapeutic devices that are used in healthcare amenities to offer precision, control, and accuracy in the delivery of fluids like blood, drugs, and nutrients to patients during treatment.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of insulin infusion pumps market are the rising use of enhanced technologies, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases, accessibility to enhanced healthcare facilities across the globe, and expansion of private-sector hospitals in rural areas in the emerging countries. However, strict regulatory policy for new products and the rising acceptance of refurbished infusion pumps may restrain the overall market in the years to come. Insulin infusion pumps market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Implantable infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, and ambulatory infusion pumps are the types that could be explored in insulin infusion pumps market in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on applications like academic and research institutes, hospitals, ambulatory care settings, home care settings, and others that could be explored in market in the forecast period. The hospital sector may account for the significant share of insulin infusion pumps market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the availability of trained personnel's to operate infusion devices, strong financial capabilities, and the large patient pool.

Download PDF to know more details about "Insulin Infusion Pumps Market" report 2023.

Insulin infusion pumps market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the significant share of insulin infusion pumps market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, the high disposable income, and the high demand from the end-users. The United States is a major consumer of insulin infusion pumps in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the rising occurrence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, rapidly advancing health insurance sector, and the growing demand for enhanced technologies. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of insulin infusion pumps in this region.

The key players of insulin infusion pumps market are Insulet, Becton, Dickinson, Micrel Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen, Mindray Medical, Baxter, Halyard Health, Fresenius Kabi, Roche Diagnostics, ICU Medical, Terumo, and Medtronic. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access 105 page research report with TOC on "Insulin Infusion Pumps Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-insulin-infusion-pumps-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Insulin Infusion Pumps in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Insulin Infusion Pumps market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Medtronic MiniMed



SOOIL Development Co., Ltd.



Johnson & Johnson



Roche



Shinmyung Mediyes



Fornia



Microport



Weigao



Phray

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Closed-Loop



Open-Loop

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Insulin Infusion Pumps for each application, including

Hospitals



Individuals

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Liqueurs Market

Naltrexone HCL Market

HIV Self Testing Market

Gummy Vitamin Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/