Optical Character Recognition Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, Expansion at High CAGR Anticipated by 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market was appreciated at US$ 5.27 billion during 2018 and is projected to record a CAGR of 13.7% from 2019 to 2025. It is estimated to touch US$ 13.38 billion during the forecast period.

The technology of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is put into practice to transform official content on papers into digital system. In other words, it processes documents or images by means of an optical character recognition apparatus and yield in typescripts that can be further documented and studied. It utilizes a number of methods to transform handwritten scripts and images into text, pdf or any additional editable set-ups.

The digitalization of business establishments has made every procedure quicker and additionally manageable. As companies are observing technical progressions, data is becoming a serious part for the development. As soon as the data is transformed into digital system, it can be treated by means of computers and a range of devices having capability of computing. This data is easy to store, access and share. Those companies, formed prior to the era of digitalization, turned out to be a standard in the sector of enterprise initially. They have also started utilizing tools like optical character recognition to transform their physical information into alpha numeric method. The technology likewise discovers growing use in the sectors of Healthcare and BFSI for generating digital replicas of invoices, checks and additional documents.

The technology of optical character recognition is likewise being extensively utilized for translating available information in text form into speech by means of the assistance of text-to-speech equipment, thereby making it reachable to visually impaired and blind persons. Additional uses of the tools consist of separating documents in law firms and courts and letters by post offices, together with maintaining cultural and historical manuscripts, individual documentation, and handing out orders, invoices and additional official papers.

Drivers:

Several paybacks of the technology of optical character recognition have assisted companies in decreasing manual mistakes, saving time consumed on physically entering information in the computer, increasing management of work, and decreasing the price of transforming official papers into digital method between others. It furthermore proposes additional benefits for example better-quality customer service and augmented safety of official papers, considerably boosting demand through industries, comprising retail and BFSI. Better concentration of optical character recognition resolution developers on incorporating cutting-edge technologies to increase correctness is furthermore projected to meaningfully motivate the development of the optical character recognition market during the approaching future.

Classification:

The global optical character recognition industry can be classified by Vertical, Type, and Region. By Vertical, it can be classified as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Transport & Logistics, Government, Retail and others. By Type, it can be classified as Services, Software.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global optical character recognition market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was responsible for a market share of above 30% during 2018. The enterprises, through a number of industries, are concentrating on work in partnership with optical character recognition (OCR) companies for the development of the software for processing the document. For example, Standard Chartered Bank declared the inauguration of Trade AI Engine, an improved intellect document handling resolution, in May 2019. This was developed in partnership with IBM. The intensions of this resolution is to tackle the time consuming and risky procedure of going through formless old-style documented trade over an amalgamation of machine learning, Optical Character Recognition and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Asia Pacific is projected to observe a notable CAGR of 16.7% during 2019 to 2025. Many organizations functioning in the sectors of government and manufacturing within the region are incorporating the software of optical character recognition within the procedure of their business to upsurge their business competence. The issues for example the speedy financial progression of the nations like India and China, increasing acceptance of smartphones, and the emerging sector of e-commerce are expected to additionally power the development of the local market.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for OCR market are Iris S.A., Nuance Communication Inc., CVISION Technologies Inc., CC Intelligence Corporation, Any line GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Exper-OCR, Inc., LEAD Technologies Inc., Creaceed SPRL, Captricity Inc. (Vida do), ABBYY, International Business Machines Corporation, and Google LLC.

Market Segment:

Optical Character Recognition Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Software



Desktop-based OCR





Mobile-based OCR





Cloud-based OCR





Private







Public





Others



Services



Consulting





Outsourcing





Implementation & Integration

Optical Character Recognition Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Retail



BFSI



Government



Education



Transport and Logistics



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Others

Optical Character Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE

