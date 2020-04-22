DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of

Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-04-22 / 11:20

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*



Language: German

Address:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf



Language: English

Address:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Annual_Financial_Report_2019.pd

f



Language: English

Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



