IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf
Language: English
Address:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Annual_Financial_Report_2019.pd
f
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
