The global oligonucleotide therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 901.18 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10%.

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2020-2024

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Application (Neurological disorders, Cancer, and Others), Technology (Antisense/RNAi oligonucleotides and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer. In addition, the increased availability of approved drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Factors such as rising pollution, sedentary lifestyles and a number of other factors have increased the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVD, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. For instance, in 2016, nearly 1,658,716 new cases of cancer were reported in the US. The rate of new cases of breast cancer was 124.2 per 100,000 people and about 101.4 per 100,000 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 in the US. The increasing prevalence of various cancer types has created a strong need for novel therapeutics. Oligonucleotides have high selectivity, affinity, and stability, and thus they are widely used as molecular probes in bioanalysis and biomedicine. Therefore, the increasing incidence of cancer is one of the key drivers influencing the growth of the global oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Major Five Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Companies:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers RNAi therapeutics. It discovers, develops, and commercializes RNAi therapeutics for genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous diseases and ocular diseases.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers therapeutic products with the RNAi mechanism, which leverages a natural pathway of gene silencing.

Biogen Inc.

Biogen Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers Antisense oligonucleotide for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in adults with a confirmed superoxide dismutase 1 mutation.

Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers CpG oligonucleotides. It is a proprietary synthetic oligonucleotide, that mimics the activity of microbial DNA and selectively activate TLR9 receptor.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers HBV antisense oligonucleotide. It is a therapeutic antisense oligonucleotide used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Neurological disorders

Cancer

Others

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Antisense/RNAi oligonucleotides

Others

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

