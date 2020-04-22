Correction refers to Last trading day marked in bold. With effect from April 06, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 27, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NVP TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014262390 Order book ID: 194028 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 06, 2020, the paid subscription shares in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NVP BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014262408 Order book ID: 194029 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB