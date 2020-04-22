Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music Signs Top Wisconsin-Based R&B Band, The Jimmys

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / The Jimmys, the crowd-favorite Madison, Wisconsin-based blues and rhythm and blues band, has signed with Sanwire Corporation DBA Intercept Music ("Intercept"), an entertainment-technology SAAS business, for enhanced online marketing and distribution services.

A festival favorite for more than a decade, The Jimmys is a powerhouse band that has traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. Led by multiple-time "Keyboardist of the Year"* winner Jimmy Voegeli, the band has amassed numerous recognitions for their musicianship and showmanship, including most recently "Best of Madison 2020" by Madison Magazine; nomination for Artist of the Year, Horn/Big Band of the Year, Bassist of the Year, and Reeds/Brass of the Year by Wisconsin Area Music Industry; two nominations for Blues Blast Magazine Music Awards; and induction into the Madison Area Music Association Hall of Fame. The band recently released its latest album, "Gotta Have It," which received a four-star review from the legendary jazz/blues journal, Downbeat Magazine: "This new album brims with an honest feeling that stimulates the bandleader's casually forceful vocals and piano work."

Intercept Music is an online platform specifically designed to help millions of independent artists effectively promote their music and distribute it worldwide to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, Intercept's newly upgraded ambassador program also enables artists to accelerate their careers with individualized coaching sessions from top industry leaders, as an optional add-on service.

"The Jimmys is exactly the kind of band we had in mind when we created Intercept Music," said CEO Tod Turner. "Anyone who sees them perform becomes an instant fan. Their musical skills and authenticity are second to none, and we're on task to expand their reach to a global audience through our proven systems."

Voegeli, band leader of The Jimmys, added, "We heard through industry experts that Intercept Music has both the technology and the music industry knowledge to effectively serve out our music to listeners around the world. They've got that covered, so we can do what we do best, which is writing, gigging and knocking the socks off of every audience."

Click here to sample The Jimmys latest work: https://www.thejimmys.net/store

Album reviews: https://www.thejimmys.net/reviews

*Voegeli awarded "Keyboardist of the Year" by Madison Area Music Awards in 2010, 2012 and 2015; by Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards in 2011 and 2015.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music is a tech company with the soul of an artist. In the crowded music marketplace today, 12 million artists are competing for fans and audiences that have almost unlimited access to music, whether from streaming services or online retailers. Our software suite delivers an unsurpassed combination of distribution, marketing and expert coaching, empowering artists to connect with new audiences, measure their results and distribute and monetize their music like never before. For more information, go to interceptmusic.com.

About The Jimmys

Over the past twelve years, The Jimmys have solidified their brand of Blues and R&B across the Midwest, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. Led by multiple award-winning keyboardist/organist Jimmy Voegeli, the band has been named a "festival favorite" in numerous reviews and magazines. With Voegeli is an all-star rhythm section featuring: Chris Sandoval, Drums (Tommy Castro); John Wartenweiler, Bass (The Crashers); Blues veteran Perry Weber, guitar (Hurbert Sumlin). Their unique sound is capped off with Wisconsin's best horn section. These three honed their skills over the years playing with the original Funky Drummer himself, Clyde Stubblefield: Pete Ross, Saxophone (Glenn Miller Orchestra); Mike Boman, Trumpet (Youngblood Brass Band); Joe Goltz, Trombone (Youngblood Brass Band). Learn more at thejimmys.net.

