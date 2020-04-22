Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.8975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23353512 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 59662 EQS News ID: 1027095 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)