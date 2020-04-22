

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday amid hopes that the coronavirus infection rate is now stabilizing in London.



While countries such as Italy and Spain announced plans to ease tight lockdown measures, the U.K. government is unlikely to relax the nationwide lockdown until end of May.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 85 points, or 1.51 percent, to 5,726 after declining 3 percent on Tuesday.



CRH shares soared 6.5 percent. The building materials group reported that its first quarter like-for-like sales increased 3 percent from last year.



The company noted that it has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to meet all maturing debt obligations for the next 4.5 years.



Miner Antofagasta gained more than 4 percent. The company reported that its first-quarter copper production was 194,000 tons, an increase of 2.9 percent from last year, and up 4.6 percent sequentially.



Chemicals company Johnson Matthey rose about 1 percent. The company said it was taking actions to maintain a 'strong' financial position and tightly manage its cash flow and costs.



In economic releases, U.K. inflation slowed to a three-month low in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.5 percent in March from 1.7 percent in February. This was the lowest rate since last December, when prices were up 1.3 percent. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after climbing 0.4 percent in February.



