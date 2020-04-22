Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 11:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5045 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2215219 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 59778 EQS News ID: 1027329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 22, 2020 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)