Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 11:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 183.3538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49061 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 59802 EQS News ID: 1027379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)